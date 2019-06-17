﻿
Fleur East's fairytale wedding in Morocco: the full photo album

Fleur East and her husband Marcel Badiane-Robin are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today, and after HELLO! joined the pair on their big day to capture the extraordinary wedding photos from their fairytale day in Morocco, we're taking a look back as they celebrate. The couple said "I do" on 8 June 2019 against the magnificent backdrop of the Atlas Mountains in Morocco in front of guests including Harry and Sandra Redknapp, Vas J Morgan and AJ Odudu.

Fleur, best known for competing in The X Factor and taking part in I'm a Celebrity in 2018, told HELLO!: "It was the best day of my life, filled with so much love. A dream. I'm just excited to call Marcel my husband. Our wedding was perfect. The weather was amazing, the skies were so clear, every single guest was invested in the day and all got on with each other. The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling. I took in every single second of it."

The bride wore a show-stopping wedding dress by J'Aton Couture.

"When I saw Fleur in her dress I felt like the luckiest man in the universe, not just the world," said Marcel. "When I saw her walking down the aisle, the emotions took over and for the first time ever it felt real. That was the moment I realised Fleur, my best friend, was going to be my wife. She looked so beautiful, I just want to do it all over again."

Team Bride! Fleur gets ready for her big day.

A close-up of the gorgeous bride.

Fleur with her family.

"The love in the congregation was overwhelming. I'll never forget the feeling," said the bride.

Three cheers for the happy couple!

The couple had the best day of their lives.

Marcel looked incredibly proud on the big day.

