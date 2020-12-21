﻿
11 celebrity couples who had two incredible weddings

One couple even said 'I do' three times!

11 celebrity couples who had two incredible weddings
11 celebrity couples who had two incredible weddings

Kim Kardashian and Demi Lovato lead celebrity tributes after Ariana Grande confirms engagement
Bridie Wilkins
Celebrities certainly don't hold back when it comes to weddings. David and Victoria Beckham's big day was reported to have cost over £500,000, Angelina Jolie's engagement ring set Brad Pitt back £1million and now, the A-list are setting a trend for having two weddings (and one couple even had three!)...

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber

Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber tied the knot for the first time at a courthouse in New York in 2018. Just over a year later, the couple went in for round two at a resort in South Carolina, complete with jewel-encrusted champagne bottles, a star-studded guest list and two mind-blowing bridal dresses.

SEE: Inside Hailey Baldwin and Justin Bieber's wedding: all the photos

Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor

Made In Chelsea stars Millie Mackintosh and Hugo Taylor held both an official ceremony at Chelsea Town Hall, and a separate reception at Whithurst Park in West Sussex a few days later.

MORE: Millie Mackintosh reveals incredible unseen wedding photos

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec

Janette Manrara and Aljaz Skorjanec tied the knot in July 2017 but they actually had not one – but three – wedding ceremonies in London, Florida and Slovenia over the course of three weeks.

SEE: Janette Manrara's jaw-dropping wedding dress

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

In December 2018, actress Priyanka Chopra and musician Nick Jonas didn't just stop at two celebrations. The pair kicked things off with a weekend of celebrations in India and a Western ceremony officiated by Nick's father. They said 'I do' for a second time in a Hindu ceremony and another ceremony in Delhi, and then headed to Mumbai for a final pair of wedding receptions.

Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas

Perhaps inspired by his brother Nick, Joe Jonas joined the double wedding trend when he tied the knot with Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in May 2019. The pair started with a surprise Las Vegas wedding officiated by an Elvis Presley impersonator and attended by only a handful of guests, and a month later, hosted friends and family at an impressive destination wedding at the Chateau de Tourreau in France.   

Karlie Kloss and Joshua Kushner

Supermodel Karlie Kloss first married businessman Joshua Kushner in New York in 2018, before throwing a second celebration eight months later at Bush Creek Ranch in Wyoming. The first was an intimate affair, and the second a larger party with friends and family including Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom.

Amal Alamuddin and George Clooney

Amal and George Clooney initially exchanged vows in Venice in 2014 but were required to do so again in a civil ceremony two days later to make their union legal. They also held two receptions: one lavish affair with guests including Cindy Crawford and Anna Wintour, and a second courtesy of Amal's parents, who hosted celebrations for family and friends at Danesfield House Hotel in Berkshire, England.

Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady

Model Gisele and NFL player Tom Brady first wed in an intimate Catholic church ceremony in Santa Monica in 2009. The couple then headed to Gisele's home in Santa Teresa, Costa Rica, for a second wedding with 40 of their closest friends and family.

Zoe Kravitz and Karl Glusman

Actress and actor Zoe and Karl first made their union official with a private ceremony, before holding larger celebrations in June 2019 at Zoe's dad Lenny Kravitz's mansion in Paris. This time, the pair invited all of their loved ones including Nicole Kidman and Reese Witherspoon.

Keira Knightley and James Righton

Keira Knightley and Klaxons member James Righton made their union legal with a civil ceremony in Mazan, a village in the South of France where the couple own a home in 2013. Keira then revealed that the pair hosted additional celebrations for friends in the woods. Speaking of her dress in an interview with Elle, she said that she had opted for a custom Valentino gown covered in roses: "I wore it for the ceremony we had just for our friends, in a wood, because you have to have flowers on a dress in a wood."

James Blunt and Sofia Wellesley

Singer James Blunt made it official with socialite Sofia Wellesley at a London registry office in 2014, but two weeks later, the couple held a reception for family and friends on Sofia's mum's estate in Majorca, Spain. 

