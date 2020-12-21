11 celebrity couples who had two incredible weddings

Loading the player...
You might like...
-
11 celebrity couples whose 2020 weddings have been cancelled due to coronavirus
-
10 jaw-dropping supermodel engagement rings you have to see
-
Renée Zellweger's childhood home looks like a boutique hotel - see inside
The home where Renée Zellweger spent her childhood in Texas is so stunning it has the feeling of a boutique hotel. With free-standing roll-top baths,...
-
Prince Charles and Camilla's Christmas retreat Highgrove House is a dream - inside
-
Steph McGovern's home is designed just like Amanda Holden's - see inside