Hailey Bieber shares never-before-seen wedding photos for Justin’s birthday

Hailey and Justin Bieber had not one, but two weddings. They first tied the knot in private at a civil ceremony in New York in 2018 before hosting celebrations for their family and friends at Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina a year later, and since, Hailey has gradually unveiled several photos from the big day. The latest came in honour of Justin’s 26th birthday on 1 March, when Hailey shared a series of romantic photos of the couple including three never-before-seen wedding photos.

“Happy birthday best friend,” she captioned the post. “Thank you for putting a smile on my face every single day. I love you.”

The first shows the couple kissing on a bus in front of family and friends following their wedding ceremony in South Carolina last September, with Hailey wearing a bespoke Vivienne Westwood gown.

Another shows the newlyweds surrounded by family and friends on the dancefloor during their evening reception, and the last photo in the series is a black and white snap of the pair walking down the aisle after exchanging vows.

The compilation also included a mirror selfie of the couple while shopping, and a photo of the couple kissing at Justin’s 26th birthday party at Italian restaurant and nightclub Delilah in West Hollywood on Saturday.

Justin shared the same photo from his birthday night on his own Instagram account with the caption: “Your my birthday gift bubba.” Several A-list friends including Millie Bobby Brown, Sean Kingston and Shanina Shaik have commented to wish him a happy birthday.

Hailey also set up surprise celebrations with Justin’s family at his house in Los Angeles on Sunday, where she set up candles and an outdoor cinema screen for everyone to watch The Wedding Singer in Justin’s back garden.

“Happy birthday baby :),” Hailey wrote alongside one Instagram Story.

