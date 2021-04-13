﻿
Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding

From their engagement to the spectacular ceremony in 1947

Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding

The Queen and Prince Philip's unearthed wedding video will give you goosebumps
Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
As Her Majesty The Queen mourns the loss of her husband, the Duke of Edinburgh, the royal family and the world mourns with her.

Buckingham Palace announced on Friday 9 April that Prince Philip had passed away at Windsor Castle aged 99.

The Queen has not only lost her husband, but a companion and loyal 'rock' who has been at her side for more than seven decades.

To honour the Duke, we've taken a look back at the magical day they tied the knot at Westminster Abbey on 20 November, 1947. From how they met and their early courtship, to their spectacular ceremony and honeymoon – relive their magical wedding below...

 

How they met

Queen Elizabeth II first met her future husband Prince Philip when she was just 13 years old at the wedding of his cousin, Princess Marina of Greece. It was love at first sight for the young royal, and she remained devoted to the handsome 18-year-old, writing him letters throughout her teens.

Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
Engagement

In 1946, the couple became secretly engaged – a controversial decision since Elizabeth's family were opposed to her marrying at such a young age. But in April 1947, her father, King George VI, finally gave them permission to wed, and Philip gave up his Greek citizenship and title and took on the surname Mountbatten. With news of their engagement already leaked to the press, the happy couple officially announced the news on July 9, 1947.

Philip reportedly proposed to his bride-to-be during a walk around the grounds of Balmoral, presenting Elizabeth with a platinum engagement ring with a large square diamond at its centre and smaller diamonds on either side.

Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Photo: © PA
The wedding

More than 2,000 guests were in attendance as Elizabeth and Philip became husband and wife at Westminster Abbey on 20 November, 1947. The first royal festivity since the end of World War II, the wedding was celebrated across the country.

Eight bridesmaids and two page boys took part in the ceremony, which was officiated by both the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York. The groom presented his princess with a wedding band of Welsh gold to wear alongside her engagement ring.

Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
The dress

In order to make her wedding dress, Elizabeth famously saved up ration cards to purchase the material needed. The beautiful gown was made of ivory duchess satin and decorated with around 10,000 white pearls imported from America, silver thread and tulle embroidery. Her bridal ensemble also included a 15-foot patterned full court train attached at the shoulders, and a silk tulle veil held in place by a tiara lent to the princess by her mother. On her feet, she wore ivory duchess satin high heels, embellished with silver and pearls.

Elizabeth's bridal bouquet was made up of white orchids and a sprig of myrtle – from the bush grown from the myrtle in Queen Victoria's wedding bouquet. The following day it was laid on the grave of the Unknown Soldier in Westminster Abbey.

Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Photo: © Getty Images
The Reception

After the wedding ceremony, a celebratory lunch was held at Buckingham Palace where guests were presented with posies of white heather and myrtle as favours. 

Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Photo: © Rex
The certificate

Elizabeth and Philip's marriage certificate lists the 26-year-old groom as HRH the Duke of Edinburgh and his bride as Princess of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Ireland

Relive the Queen and Prince Philip's wedding
Photo: © Rex
The cake

The wedding cake was a grand affair, standing at nine-foot high, weighing 500 pounds and featuring four tiers. Made from ingredients received from the Australian Girl Guides, the cake was cut using Philip's sword. One layer was kept until the christening of Prince Charles and another was sent back to Australia by way of thanks.

