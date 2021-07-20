﻿
8 photos of breathtaking royal wedding jewellery – and their sentimental meanings

8 photos of breathtaking royal wedding jewellery – and their sentimental meanings


Nichola Murphy

From the big wedding dress reveal to the beautiful veils, there's a lot to take in when it comes to a royal bride's outfit on their wedding day. But what about their jewellery?

The Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie are among the royal ladies who have sported beautiful (and very sentimental) jewellery on their big day. We're talking tiaras from the Queen, earrings from their parents and gifts from their partners. Keep scrolling to be reminded of the best royal wedding jewellery…

 

Zara Tindall's tiara

Zara Tindall kept her bridal look understated by keeping her jewellery to a minimum. She did, however, wear sparkling diamond earrings and a tiara that was made for Prince Philip's mother Princess Alice. The Meander Tiara, which consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a diamond wreath, was given to the Queen as a wedding gift in 1947, and her daughter Princess Anne was pictured wearing it for many of her appearances in the eighties.

 


Meghan Markle's ring

The Duchess of Sussex was pictured wearing an aquamarine cocktail ring during her wedding reception with Prince Harry. It was one of his late mother Princess Diana's most memorable items of jewellery and was no doubt a special tribute to her on their big day.

 

Earlier in the day, Meghan also wore the Queen Mary diamond bandeau which features a detachable floral-shaped brooch and was first created for the Queen's grandmother Queen Mary back in 1932.

Princess Beatrice's tiara

The Queen's granddaughter borrowed Queen Mary's diamond fringe tiara from Her Majesty when she tied the knot with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in July 2020. The monarch wore the headpiece on her own wedding day to Prince Philip in 1947.


The Countess of Wessex's necklace

Who can forget Countess Sophie's unusual royal wedding jewellery? The beautiful bride wore a black and white pearl necklace and matching drop earrings, which were created by Asprey and Garrard as a wedding gift from Prince Edward.

She also wore a scrollwork-motif diamond band that is thought to have been from the Queen's private collection.

 


Duchess of Cornwall's tiara

For her wedding to Andrew Parker Bowles, Duchess Camilla wore an item from her family collection – a diamond floral tiara that belonged to the Duchess of Cornwall’s grandmother. She later gave it to their daughter Laura Lopes for her 2006 nuptials.


Kate Middleton's earrings

As well as the Queen Mother's Cartier Halo Tiara, the Duchess of Cambridge accessorised with sparkling diamond drop earrings on her big day with Prince William in 2011. The  Robinson Pelham earrings were from Carole and Michael Middleton and were designed to look like the Middleton family's coat of arms featuring oak leaves and acorns.

 


Sarah Ferguson's tiara

Sarah, Duchess of York wore the York tiara on her wedding to Prince Andrew in 1986, and it was believed to be a present from her in-laws, the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh. The dazzling headpiece features floral-shaped diamond scrolls, designed by Garrard for Sarah.


Princess Eugenie's earrings

Princess Eugenie's stunning Greville Emerald Kokoshnik Tiara was borrowed from her grandmother the Queen and perfectly matched her diamond and emerald drop earrings from husband Jack Brooksbank. Speaking about her exquisite headpiece when it went on display at a Windsor Castle exhibition, Eugenie said: "It was the most incredible thing to wear such a piece of history that my grandmother had lent me, very proud moment and the beautiful earrings were a gift from my husband."

 

