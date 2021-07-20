8 photos of breathtaking royal wedding jewellery – and their sentimental meanings

From the big wedding dress reveal to the beautiful veils, there's a lot to take in when it comes to a royal bride's outfit on their wedding day. But what about their jewellery?
The Countess of Wessex, the Duchess of Sussex and Princess Eugenie are among the royal ladies who have sported beautiful (and very sentimental) jewellery on their big day. We're talking tiaras from the Queen, earrings from their parents and gifts from their partners. Keep scrolling to be reminded of the best royal wedding jewellery…
Zara Tindall's tiara
Zara Tindall kept her bridal look understated by keeping her jewellery to a minimum. She did, however, wear sparkling diamond earrings and a tiara that was made for Prince Philip's mother Princess Alice. The Meander Tiara, which consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a diamond wreath, was given to the Queen as a wedding gift in 1947, and her daughter Princess Anne was pictured wearing it for many of her appearances in the eighties.
PHOTOS: 23 breathtaking royal wedding dresses that will go down in history