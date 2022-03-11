﻿
10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
With beautiful floor-length gowns, royal brides often inadvertently hide their wedding shoes. Just like the rest of their outfit, the likes of Kate Middleton and the Queen put a lot of thought into their carefully-selected footwear. 

Not only did their shoes have to complement their stylish outfits and stand the test of time, but they also had to be comfortable enough to get them from their grand entrance all the way to their evening reception. From Meghan Markle's Givenchy heels to Princess Diana's personalised pumps, keep scrolling to see some of the most gorgeous royal wedding shoes you may not have spotted…

Princess Beatrice's Valentino wedding shoes

Most of Princess Beatrice's bridal outfit at her 2020 pandemic wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was recycled. Alongside her Norman Hartnell wedding dress, which belonged to the Queen, the royal donned a pair of embellished Valentino heels that she had previously worn for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. They are now on display at Windsor Castle.

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
Princess Diana's Clive Shilton wedding shoes

For her 1981 wedding to Prince Charles, Princess Diana paired her iconic David and Elizabeth Emanuel wedding dress with silk satin pumps, deliberately designed to pay tribute to the couple. As well as the 542 sequins and 132 pearls embroidered on the top, the letters C and D to symbolise Charles and Diana were painted on the bottom of each heel surrounded by a floral design. 

Clive Shilton, who made the shoes, told the Daily Mail: "[Diana] was a very shy, sweet, smiley-eyed young girl. Her main concern was that she wouldn't appear taller than Prince Charles, and because she was very tall—5'10"—the shoes would have to have a low heel."

 

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
Meghan Markle's Givenchy court shoes

The Duchess of Sussex opted for classic court shoes from the same label that created her wedding dress – Givenchy. Meghan's shoes were said to be "based on a Givenchy refined pointed couture design made of a silk duchess satin", and royal fans got a peek at her bridal footwear as she exited St George's Chapel with her husband Prince Harry.

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
Meghan Markle's Aquazzurra wedding shoes

As well as changing her wedding dress, Meghan also had a change of wedding shoes for her evening reception. The Duchess donned a pair of bespoke Aquazzurra heels that featured a pale blue sole to complement her evening ensemble, which consisted of a Stella McCartney gown and her new wedding gift from Prince Harry – an aquamarine ring that previously belonged to Princess Diana.

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
Princess Eugenie's Charlotte Olympia wedding shoes

Princess Eugenie wore a pair of Charlotte Olympia shoes with a peep toe and block heel for her wedding to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. The wedding shoes were made from a textured ivory fabric and worked well with her Peter Pilotto wedding dress.

 

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
Kate Middleton's Alexander McQueen wedding shoes

The Duchess of Cambridge also opted for Alexander McQueen to complement her Sarah Burton wedding dress for the royal wedding in 2011. The mid-height heels featured a rounded toe and were crafted from lace that matched her gorgeous gown.

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
Zara Phillips' Jimmy Choo wedding shoes

Jimmy Choo was the footwear designer of choice for Zara Phillips on her wedding day to Mike Tindall in 2011. The ivory heels were a stylish finishing touch to Zara's bridal look, which consisted of a Stewart Parvin wedding dress and the Greek 'Key' tiara, which was lent to her by Princess Anne.

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
The Duchess of Cornwall's LK Bennett wedding shoes

The Duchess of Cornwall chose not to wear a white wedding dress for her nuptials to Prince Charles in 2005, instead opting to wear a pale blue Robinson Valentine ensemble that she styled with pale grey silk heels from LK Bennett, a favourite among royals including the Duchess of Cambridge.

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
The Queen's Rayne Shoes wedding shoes

The Queen opted for a practical but pretty peep toe sandal for her wedding to Prince Philip. Her block heel wedding shoes were designed by Rayne Shoes and are a timeless, elegant choice for brides.

 

10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more
The Countess of Wessex's ivory wedding shoes

The Countess of Wessex wore elegant ivory heels for her wedding to Prince Edward. The court shoes featured a V-shaped cut in the bridge and a mid-height heel.

