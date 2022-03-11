10 hidden royal wedding shoes that deserved more attention: Meghan Markle, Zara Tindall, more

With beautiful floor-length gowns, royal brides often inadvertently hide their wedding shoes. Just like the rest of their outfit, the likes of Kate Middleton and the Queen put a lot of thought into their carefully-selected footwear.
Not only did their shoes have to complement their stylish outfits and stand the test of time, but they also had to be comfortable enough to get them from their grand entrance all the way to their evening reception. From Meghan Markle's Givenchy heels to Princess Diana's personalised pumps, keep scrolling to see some of the most gorgeous royal wedding shoes you may not have spotted…
Princess Beatrice's Valentino wedding shoes
Most of Princess Beatrice's bridal outfit at her 2020 pandemic wedding with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi was recycled. Alongside her Norman Hartnell wedding dress, which belonged to the Queen, the royal donned a pair of embellished Valentino heels that she had previously worn for the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's wedding in 2011. They are now on display at Windsor Castle.