Sean Lennon and model love Irina in tune at NY awards

16 MAY 2007



The cool combination of fashion's hottest star of the moment and music royalty set flashbulbs popping recently as Irina Lazareanu and Sean Lennon helped honour Karl Lagerfeld at an awards gala in New York. Canadian drummer-turned-Chanel muse Irina and her beau made an elegant duo as they arrived at Monday's International Center of Photography's Infinity Awards fresh from a recording session in London.



Love has blossomed for the pair after they teamed up together on a music project. Sean, the son of Yoko Ono and John Lennon, has been working with the 25-year-old beauty to record a cover of the Bob Dylan song Girl Of The North Country in the British capital.



And the couple's music collaboration is set to continue, with Sean producing her new folk album Some Place Along The Way in Los Angeles. "It's going to be kind of folksy, a bit Sixties - that was the best time for fashion and music," says catwalk star Irina, who used to play drums with Pete Doherty's band Babyshambles.



Her modelling career, meanwhile, has gone into overdrive of late, with her rock'n'roll vibe and vintage style landing her a modelling gig fronting Kate Moss' new fashion line for High Street chain TopShop. She's also become muse to Karl Lagerfeld at Chanel and Balenciaga's Nicolas Ghesquiere.