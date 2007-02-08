FORMER BANDMATES ADD SOME SPICE TO SUSHI AT NOBU

8 FEBRUARY 2007



Diners at popular celebrity haunt Nobu restaurant in London were in for a treat on Wednesday night as three former Spice Girls popped in for a bite to eat.



Arm-in-arm, a glowing Emma Bunton and sleek-looking Geri Halliwell arrived at the exclusive Japanese eatery, which is a favourite with the girls. With Emma having announced her pregnancy just last week, she and mum-of-one Geri - whose daughter Bluebell Madonna celebrates her first birthday in May - would have had plenty to talk about.



Also dining at the upmarket establishment was the duo's former bandmate Victoria Beckham. The one-time Posh Spice was fashionably spot-on in a sweeping floor-length, leopard-print coat worn over a figure-hugging black leather skirt.



The glamorous mum-of-three is such a fan of the establishment's cuisine that her husband David flew the restaurant's top chef out to their Madrid home to cook up an 11-course feast for Victoria on her 32nd birthday last April.



Mrs Beckham needn't worry that her impending move to Los Angeles will mean she has to miss out on her favourite food, though. Head chef and acclaimed restaurateur Nobu Matsuhisa opened a Malibu branch of the restaurant in 1999.