NEW DAY, NEW HUE FOR CHAMELEON JESSICA

9 FEBRUARY 2007



Blonde bombshell Jessica Simpson is changing her look so quickly these days it's hard to keep up. Never afraid to try out a new image, the style chameleon has been experimenting with different hair colours, keeping trend-watchers on their toes as she changes shades overnight.



The Dukes Of Hazzard star, who is known for her hallmark blonde locks, surprised onlookers by stepping out for a night of partying in Los Angeles on Saturday with a warm reddish mane. Jessica's close friend and hairdresser Ken Paves, with whom she collaborated on a range of hair extensions, says that the starlet loved her stawberry hue. "We were just having fun and playing with her hairdo... and Jessica just loved it."



However, by Thursday the actress - who enjoys experimenting with her appearance, saying: "It's fun to play dress up!" - had changed her locks for the third time in a week. Dining out at Beverly Hills eatery Mr Chow's with Ken, the star showcased a brand new deep brunette shade.