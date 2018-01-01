Hugh and Jemima call it a day after a three-year romance

19 FEBRUARY 2007



He's Britain's best loved bachelor boy. And despite recent suggestions he was ready to settle down, it seems Hugh Grant won't be heading up the aisle any time soon. He and long-term girlfriend Jemima Khan, with whom he made up one of London's most glamorous couples, have decided to end their three-year romance.



"It is an entirely amicable split, but both regard it as a private matter and will not be making any further statements," confirmed a spokesman for the pair. Hugh, 46, who is currently topping the UK box office with his film Music And Lyrics, and his 33-year-old girlfriend have been in the spotlight recently as they stepped out to his premieres on both sides of the Atlantic.

Their split comes as a shock to many who thought the duo might be ready to marry and start a family together. "It is true that I have taken a long time to settle down," admitted the About A Boy actor to one interviewer, adding: "My life is very nice right now."



It is thought the handsome actor will now attend the May wedding of his former love Elizabeth Hurley, to whom he is still close and whose son Damian is his godson. Hugh and Jemima received an invitation to the event, but apparently he turned it down out of sensitivity to his heiress girlfriend.



He and Sir James Goldsmith's daughter began dating shortly after the mum-of-two ended her marriage to cricketer Imran Khan.