Elizabeth Hurley turns up the heat with Christmas-themed bronzed bikini photo

As an owner of a beachwear company Elizabeth Hurley doesn’t shy away from posting bikini photos. But by all standards, the special Christmas-themed snap she posted to wish friends and followers a Merry Christmas was something really special!

The photo, shared on her Instagram with a festive greeting, featured a throwback snap of the model and actress looking bronzed and beautiful in a tiny gold halterneck bikini, posing in dark oversized gold-framed sunnies.

It had been Photoshopped onto the background of a wintry snowscape featuring wolves, an arctic fox and snowy owl. The final touch - a Santa hat had been added to give the montage an extra dose of Christmas cheer. The accompanying message read: “Happy Christmas to all my friends, family and followers- you make my world go round.”

Fans loved the fun festive montage. “Well there she is, cool beautiful Santa’s helper,” wrote one. “Even the wolves are mesmerised!”

“Smoking hot,” wrote another. There were comments from celeb followers too, including Trinny Woodall who wrote: “And the best Christmas to you, D and the family,” referencing Elizabeth’s lookalike son Damien.

Elizabeth has said in the past that Christmas is all about “dogs, family, friends and food” and “not so much manual labour”. She made the comments during an interview with Yahoo Entertainment to promote her 2022 festive movie Christmas in Paradise.

WATCH: Elizabeth Hurley has a mermaid moment in tiny blue bikini

Coincidentally, in the film - which was shot in the Caribbean - her character lives in swimsuits. Which fans will know is not a problem, since she’s always prepared for a bikini moment.

Why is she beach-ready at all times? "Because I, in a moment of madness started my own beachwear company, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, 15 years ago... I sort of had an obligation to be relatively beach-ready at all times, which is an insane pressure to put on oneself," she shared. "And I don't know why I did it! I could have made candles or soap or something, but instead, I decided to make very small bikinis. So I do have to shoot all year round."

© Instagram As the owner of a beachwear business, Elizabeth Hurley has never shied away from posting bikini photos

At 58, Elizabeth looks better than ever, and whatever her secret may be, it’s definitely not spending hours in the gym.

During an appearance with Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, she was asked how many days a week she hits the gym, Elizabeth’s reply? "None. Sorry."

© Instagram Elizabeth doesn't spend hours in the gym to maintain her fabulous figure but she does say she's an active person

She is, however, a very active person. "I have five flights of stairs in my house… That's the sort of exercise that's very good for us - running up the stairs instead of walking, walking an extra stop before you get on the tube; all are good,” she said in the past about her attitude to fitness with Red.

“If you have a dog - get out and walk them. We don't all have time or want to go to the gym - I don't go to the gym, but I'm quite active…"