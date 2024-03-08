Elizabeth Hurley wows in beach video alongside the 'ravishing' Heidi Klum

Elizabeth Hurley is known for her love of skimpy bikinis on the beach – but she wrapped up warm as she joined Heidi Klum on the beach for a special appearance.

"What a dream to judge @germanysnexttopmodel with the ravishing @heidiklum," Elizabeth captioned the video, which shared a series of moments from the pair filming on the beaches of Tenerife, where Heidi and the producers flew the remaining models for episode four of season 19.

The episode saw the models take part in group shoots where they were photographed by Heidi herself and Elizabeth was a guest judge.

Elizabeth wore a white lace dress but covered up in a fluffy camel coat and Ugg boots as she sat behind the monitor and offered advice to the Germany's Next Top Model hopefuls. Heidi wore oversized black pants with a two-tone neutral sweater and a wool gilet.

The mom-of-one recently returned from enjoying a body transformation at a luxurious health resort in Austria. The detox clinic is revered by the likes of Rebel Wilson and Victoria Beckham, and Kate Moss, describes itself as "a medical health resort," and can set you back $5,000 for a week.

© Instagram Elizabeth often shares photos of her bikini body

"Austria here I come…. on my way to @vivamayrmariawoerth where I hope to learn more about trying to get as healthy as possible," penned the Bedazzled star in a caption to a fur-clad snow-covered photo. "I first visited this clinic in 2010 and, even though it’s quite tough there, I always feel a whole heap better by the end. Will report back."

At the resort, guests follow the 'Mayr cure' approach which involves an intense detox programme designed to purge the body of toxins, leaving you feeling revitalized and full of energy.

© Instagram Elizabeth took herself off for a detox retreat

Elizabeth was there to become "more energised and more committed to being my healthiest herself".

"I had a most instructive and informative week in Austria. I went to give my digestion a reboot, attempt to learn how to better deal with stress and be kinder to my body’s various injuries (all of which I sustained filming- movies are not for the faint of heart)," she shared.

"I didn’t go to lose weight but lost a few pounds anyway- hurrah! Having had a week back in the real world I feel more energised and more committed to trying to be my healthiest self (and swigging less coffee, stretching more and chewing my food). Thank you @vivamayrmariawoerth I’ll be back."