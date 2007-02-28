hellomagazineWeb
Nestled in the picturesque Gloucestershire countryside, Sudeley Castle is a fairytale venue for the wedding. A marquee was erected in the grounds on Wednesday in preparation for Elizabeth's big day
The Estee Lauder model has been planning her wedding for months. The British ceremony will be followed by further festivities in the groom's homeland
The invites are sent, the dress decided, and, with only three days to go until Elizabeth Hurley weds Arun Nayar, Sudeley Castle - the Gloucestershire venue for Saturday's nuptials - is being readied.
A vast white marquee has been erected in the grounds behind the 15th-century castle, which is the home of Elizabeth's pals Henry Dent-Brocklehurst and his Hawaiian model wife Lili Maltese.
The glamorous model is set to make her vows in the UK on Saturday before jetting to Rajasthan for an Indian ceremony the following week. And, despite the pressures involved in the run up to any wedding ceremony, bride-to-be Elizabeth says she can't wait. "Because we are holding ceremonies in two countries there's a lot of work involved. People say we must be getting very stressed, but we are really looking forward to it."
Sudeley Castle is no stranger to star-studded events as Henry and Lili celebrated their marriage there in 1998, with guests including Camilla Parker-Bowles, Mick Jagger and Yasmin Le Bon. And Saturday's event looks to be no less glitzy, with invitees including Elton John and the Beckhams.
