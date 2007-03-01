hellomagazineWeb
Chantelle and Preston gather together some of their possessions in readiness for the move to a new home in Brighton
Things didn't go quite as planned, however, as the loved-up couple discovered the previous owners were still in residence and hadn't finished their own move
They say that one of the most stressful things in life is moving house, yet loved-up newlyweds Chantelle Houghton and singer Preston managed to see the funny side when plans to move into their new home didn't pan out quite as expected on Wednesday.
Vacuum cleaner in hand, Ordinary Boys singer Preston and his glamorous wife left the £400,000 Brighton penthouse they bought before their August 2006 wedding and headed for a new property across town. However, when they got there the duo discovered the previous residents had not yet left.
Unperturbed, Preston and Chantelle, who was dressed for the move in a stylish grey dress, laughed off the glitch and decided to take the opportunity to get some lunch at popular eatery Bill's Restaurant. After grabbing a bite to eat, followed by a drink at a local pub, the pair were finally able to settle into their new home.
