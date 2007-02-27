hellomagazineWeb
Newlyweds Elizabeth and Arun have arrived in Mumbai for the Indian leg of their lavish wedding celebrations
The couple clearly made sure they had everything they needed for the five days of partying as porters wheeled out their large number of cases
5 MARCH 2007
The second leg of Elizabeth Hurley and new husband Arun Nayar's wedding celebrations are set to kick off as the couple touched down in Mumbai on Monday. Fresh from their star-studded English festivities at Sudeley Castle, in which Elton John walked the bride down the aisle and later serenaded her with two of his hit songs, the duo will now enjoy another five days of partying.
Wearing a bridal-white lace dress and proudly sporting her gold Chopard wedding ring, the Estee Lauder model showed no signs of tiredness despite partying the night away on Saturday at the glamorous bash in Gloucestershire, covered exclusively in Wednesday's issue of HELLO! magazine.
As a pre-cursor to the colourful Indian festivities, the newlyweds had surprised guests including Marie-Chantal of Greece with their own Bollywood movie - based on their love story and filmed during their last visit to India.
On Monday night, friends and fmaily are due to attend a "glamorous casual" dinner which will be followed up with a black-tie affair the following evening in Mumbai. A private blessing will take place at the Nayar family home before the wedding party moves en masse to Jodhpur in Rajasthan.
Elizbeth and Arun will enjoy a Hindu ceremony on Thursday at the majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace where the groom will, according to tradition, arrive on a white steed at the head of a procession of camels and elephants. Elizabeth, meanwhile, is to wear a precious jewel-encrusted sari. Their guests will also look the part with men being kitted out in kurtas and turbans and the women in saris and bindis.
Go behind the scenes of Elizabeth and Arun's fairy-tale English wedding celebrations in Issue 960 of HELLO! on sale March 7. Their Indian nuptials will also be exclusively featured in Issue 961 of the magazine.
