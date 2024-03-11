Exclusive: David Furnish reveals what really happens at Elton John's famous Oscar viewing party

Elton John's Oscars viewing party has become bigger and better every year, since the award-winning singer started the annual event 32 years ago.

This year, a whole host of celebrities were in attendance at the event, including Heidi Klum, Paris Jackson and Elizabeth Hurley and her son Damian.

HELLO! were also there, chatting to the stars on the red carpet, and caught up with David Furnish, who gave an incredible insight into what really happens behind closed doors.

It sounds as fabulous and glitzy as you would imagine, complete with free-flowing champagne, which David makes sure is topped up regularly for guests throughout the night.

"Well, the party's got bigger. I think we've got sharper at how we pace and structure the evening," David reflected.

"But the formula, you know, remains the same. It's great to have the Oscar broadcast. We make sure it's a beautiful room. The food is always delicious. We work with chef Wayne Elliot who's amazing at Crumble Catering.

"He's done a fantastic job with us for years. We make sure people's glasses are full, a great auction and then a great live entertainment component and it's a great night out.

"I think, you know, everyone I know who's been to the Oscars says they prefer to come here because its more relaxed and you can sit down and move around and chat with your friends and it's not quite so stiff."

David then went on to discuss his relationship with Elton, who he has been with for an incredible 30 years. "I think, more important than anything, is making sure you stay connected.

"Elton and I started a tradition 30 years ago because we've been together 30 years, where every Saturday we write out an anniversary card for each other because we met on a Saturday. And if we're not in the same city, we courier it so that you can get it. And if we can't get the courier on time, then it's scanned and printed out somewhere. So it's still someone's handwriting.

"We've kept all the cards and I think it's very powerful because there's something about someone's handwriting that's revealing of their soul and their essence.

"And it gives you a chance to celebrate the week that's passed, reflect on the week that's coming, celebrate the victories, mourn the defeats, mark the important milestones and just check in. So that's our way of doing communication."

