Elizabeth Hurley straddles Elton John in plunging dress you won't believe

Did someone say fire? Because Elizabeth Hurley turned up the heat in a sizzling photo shared by her son, Damian Hurley on Friday.

The 21-year-old, who is the image of his model mother, took to his Instagram Stories to re-share a photo of the Gossip Girl actress beaming in a white lace mini-dress with a dramatic plunging V-neckline.

The brunette bombshell was a vision as she sat on a piano that Sir Elton John was playing. Elizabeth had both of her flawlessly tanned legs on either side of the Rocketman hitmaker who was playing the luxe instrument, as she leaned back and beamed for the camera.

Captioning the photo which was originally shared by photographer, Mario Testino, Damian penned: "Mama," alongside a red love heart emoji.

© David M. Benett Elizabeth and Damian are so close

Elizabeth's luscious chestnut brown locks blew backward adding an oomph of Hollywood glamour to the incredible image. As for her makeup, she opted for fluttery fake eyelashes, brushes of warm bronzer, and elegant nude lipstick.

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed were the dramatic white heels the model donned which not only featured open toes and a kitten heel but sparkly straps that crisscrossed up her lower leg.

Damian is incredibly close with his godparents

Elizabeth also added a fabulously dramatic silver necklace made of countless sparkling diamonds. Elton looked equally dazzling in a vibrant red suit, and black sunglasses bejewelled with hundreds of silver diamantes.

Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the fabulous photo. "Magnifique," one fan penned. A second added: "Absolutely Astonishing!" Meanwhile, a third penned: "Infinite the beauty and sensuality of Elisabeth Hurley." Elizabeth herself even weighed in and replied with a string of love heart emojis.

Elizabeth Hurley is a goddess in barely-there mini-dress

Damian and his mother have the closest bond with Elton who is Damian's godfather along with his husband, David Furnish.

In July, Damian was pictured with the duo in a sun-soaked photo from a lavish white balcony.

Captioning the snap, he wrote: "The perfect week! Hosted by my beautiful Godfathers @eltonjohn @davidfurnish." Damian looked fabulous in a white linen shirt he wore half-buttoned, with a pair of light wash denim jeans.

Elton also stole the show, donning a vibrant purple shirt and a pair of yellow trousers adorned with purple flowers. "