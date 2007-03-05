Elizabeth and Arun hit Jodhpur in maharajah style

A magical week of wedding celebrations are about to come to a close but the spectacular finale is still to come for Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar. The couple, who married in a private ceremony last Friday followed by a blessing in front of friends and family at Sudeley Castle, are preparing to tie the knot in traditional Indian style.



Fresh from partying into the early hours at a beachfront bash in Mumbai - attended by cricketer Imran Khan and Bollywood actress Shilpa Shetty - the Estee Lauder model touched down with her new husband and son at Jodhpur airport on Wednesday. Young Damian, whose father is Hollywood producer Steve Bing, held on tight to his stylish mum as they were surrounded by hundreds of onlookers eager to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom.



The newlyweds are based at the Maharajah of Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace, which boasts stunning Art Deco interiors, along with 120 of their guests while the rest of the wedding party are staying in nearby hotels. The majestic property will be the venue for the colourful Hindu nuptials on Friday, but the non-stop festivities are being spread out over several other of the Maharajah's historic properties, too.



Thursday's schedule was to include a poolside lunch at the beautiful 17th-century Balsamand Lake Palace, followed by an evening affair at the 12th-century Nagaur Fort, 90 miles from Jodhpur. But it is at the hill-top Meherangarh Fort, built in 1459, which will provide the stunning Friday night finale - a fabulous feast on its ramparts overlooking the city.



