Share Elizabeth and Arun's Indian nuptials in HELLO! magazine

13 MARCH 2007



Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar's colourful Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace made a fitting end to an unforgettable week of wedding celebrations that spanned two continents. And HELLO! magazine was there to exclusively capture both the non-stop pre-ceremony build-up and the big day itself.



Inside the latest issue of the magazine, on sale this week, readers can see the Estee Lauder model as they've never seen her before. "Elizabeth looks beautiful as an Indian bride," said her proud husband. "She is determined to really embrace Indian culture and she's got off to a flying start." At her nuptials the mother-of-one dazzled in a hot pink couture sari made especially by her designer friend Donatella Versace.



"Brides wear red or pink in India, and Donatella and I took ages choosing the exact shade of pink we wanted," explains Elizabeth who completed the look with a large pink diamond Chopard headpiece.



And it wasn't just Elizabeth who looked the part. Male guests, including Tom Ford, donned vibrant jewelled turbans, while Trinny Woodall and Tania Bryer also wore saris.



A candle-lit reception at the breathtaking Meherangarh Fort followed the flower-filled ceremony. The actress arrived on a velvet gondola throne and then slipped into a succession of gowns by her favourite designers. Fire-eaters, musicians, dancers, performing horses and a firework finale all helped make the spectacular evening a night to remember.



See the colour-filled, intimate images of Elizabeth and Arun's magical Indian festivities and traditional Hindu ceremony exclusively in a 53-page spread in Issue 961 of HELLO magazine on sale Wednesday, March 14.