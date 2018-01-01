hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
With flower garlands around their necks, Elizabeth and Arun radiate happiness after their traditional Hindu ceremony. Arun has told HELLO! of his pride at seeing his beautiful Indian bride in her fabulous Versace couture sari. Elizabeth's four-year-old son Damian also looked the part in his ivory brocade suit, made to match Arun's outfit
Photo: © HELLO
Click on photo to enlarge
13 MARCH 2007
Elizabeth Hurley and Arun Nayar's colourful Hindu ceremony at Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace made a fitting end to an unforgettable week of wedding celebrations that spanned two continents. And HELLO! magazine was there to exclusively capture both the non-stop pre-ceremony build-up and the big day itself.
Inside the latest issue of the magazine, on sale this week, readers can see the Estee Lauder model as they've never seen her before. "Elizabeth looks beautiful as an Indian bride," said her proud husband. "She is determined to really embrace Indian culture and she's got off to a flying start." At her nuptials the mother-of-one dazzled in a hot pink couture sari made especially by her designer friend Donatella Versace.
"Brides wear red or pink in India, and Donatella and I took ages choosing the exact shade of pink we wanted," explains Elizabeth who completed the look with a large pink diamond Chopard headpiece.
And it wasn't just Elizabeth who looked the part. Male guests, including Tom Ford, donned vibrant jewelled turbans, while Trinny Woodall and Tania Bryer also wore saris.
A candle-lit reception at the breathtaking Meherangarh Fort followed the flower-filled ceremony. The actress arrived on a velvet gondola throne and then slipped into a succession of gowns by her favourite designers. Fire-eaters, musicians, dancers, performing horses and a firework finale all helped make the spectacular evening a night to remember.
See the colour-filled, intimate images of Elizabeth and Arun's magical Indian festivities and traditional Hindu ceremony exclusively in a 53-page spread in Issue 961 of HELLO magazine on sale Wednesday, March 14.
RELATED NEWS
Honeymooners Elizabeth and Arun bid farewell to India
Elizabeth marries Arun for the second time in Indian ceremony
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.