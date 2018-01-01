Heather receives good luck bouquet from Paul

22 MARCH 2007



Despite their ongoing divorce case, Heather Mills says she still gets on so well with her estranged husband Sir Paul McCartney that he sent her a bunch of 'good luck' blooms ahead of her Dancing With The Stars debut. The mum-of-one told of the special delivery during a run of appearances on American TV after she strutted her stuff on the dance show last Monday.



Speaking on CNN's Larry King Show on Tuesday, the 36-year-old former model said she continues to have a good relationship with The Beatles legend. "It didn't surprise me at all, because we still have a friendship," revealed Heather, referring to the gesture. "It's only his lawyers who are a nightmare, and without them things would have been settled a long time ago."



After impressing judges and 22 million viewers with her tango moves at the start of the week, the anti-landmines campaigner was again showcasing her fancy footwork on Wednesday night when she appeared on The Tonight Show With Jay Leno. The flexible star nimbly flexed her prosthetic leg above her head as the show's impressed host and guest Roseanne Barr looked on.



And as Heather kept US audiences entertained with her high kicks Sir Paul, meanwhile, was unveiled as the first signing to American coffee house chain Starbucks' new music label. Paul has said he expects his new album to be on sale in 13,500 Starbucks outlets in early June.