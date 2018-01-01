Celebrities

The five-time Olympic gold medal winner asks the thieves to find some way of returning the awards and other items of purely sentimental interest which were taken from his home last weekend
Sir Steve tells of heartbreak over awards theft

6 APRIL 2007

Olympic hero Sir Steve Redgrave has made a heartfelt appeal for thieves who stole personal items - including his BBC Sports Personality trophies - to return them. The awards were among family heirlooms and jewellery taken during a dawn robbery at his home in Marlow, Buckinghamshire, last weekend.

Speaking in the Daily Mail the rowing legend told of his sadness at finding his grandfather's retirement watch was missing, along with charm bracelets belonging to his wife Ann and her mother.

"My grandfather's watch, after 40 years on the buses, is worth nothing to anyone but us - as are my three BBC Sports Personality of the Year Awards, which no one could sell on," he said. "We would urge the intruders to find some way of returning these items."

On Friday a BBC spokesman said if the trophies were not recovered they would be replaced. Sir Steve's five Olympic gold medals are not kept at the house and are still safely in the rowing ace's possession.

