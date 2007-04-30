Catherine and Michael looking close at charity golf event

30 APRIL 2007



Belying recent reports that their seven-year marriage may be on the rocks, Catherine Zeta-Jones and her husband Michael Douglas looked very much together this weekend when they turned out to host a celebrity golf tournament.



The Oscar-winning couple, who have two children - Dylan, six, and a four-year-old daughter Carys - held hands and shared a kiss in front of the cameras. Their united front appears to be a firm statement about the state of their relationship, which has come under scrutiny of late amid reports that they've been experiencing problems.



Celebrity guests joining the host and his 37-year-old wife at the Rancho Palos Verdes, California, sports benefit included Samuel L Jackson, The Departed actor Mark Wahlberg, Sin City's Heather Locklear and former Charlie's Angel Cheryl Ladd.



While Catherine continues to keep her hand in on the movie scene, having recently lensed No Reservations with Aaron Eckhart, screen veteran Michael has largely retired from movie-making. These days, the self-confessed house husband prefers to spend his time at the couple's home on Bermuda where he works on improving his golf handicap.