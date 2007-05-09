'Hero' Michael joins glitterati at 100 Most Influential bash

9 MAY 2007



It's been quite a week for New York, which kicked off a pair of a glitzy events with Monday night's Costume Institute Gala. And the big names continued to roll in the following evening as Time magazine hosted its annual 100 Most Influential People party. The eclectic collection of names on the list was reflected in the roll call of guests, who included Michael J Fox, Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett, business mogul Richard Branson and presidential candidate Senator John Edwards.



Parkinsons sufferer Michael, who has established his own research foundation for the disease and campaigns vigorously for a cure, is listed in the category of heroes and pioneers. He was accompanied by his beautiful wife Tracy Pollan.



Another name off the list mingling with the celebrity crowd was Queen Rania. The Jordanian royal was elegant as ever in a floor-length grey number with frilled sleeves, while Cate, like Chinese beauty Ziyi Zhang, opted for classic black with lace detailing.



Newcomer America Ferrara joined invitees after making it onto the list for the first time following her swift ascent to fame on hit TV series Ugly Betty. She shared the red carpet by another rising star, Grammy-winning singer-songwriter John Mayer, who's currently stepping out with Jessica Simpson.



Also putting in an appearance was Lauren Bush - despite the fact her uncle, President George W Bush, was left off the list for the first time in four years.