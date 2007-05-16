Movie of Gordon Ramsay's life gets the go ahead

The life of fiery super-chef Gordon Ramsay clearly has all the necessary ingredients for a celluloid outing. The dad-of-four has revealed that his autobiography, Humble Pie, is to be adapted for the big screen. He won't be playing himself, however, preferring to leave the job to someone else. "In many ways I don't want it to be anyone well known as I'd like an actor to be discovered on the back of this," he tells The Telegraph. But he does have one famous thespian in mind who he wouldn't mind taking on the role. "Russell Crowe is a favourite actor of mine - we get on very well."



When the idea was first mooted, Gordon admits he found it difficult to take in. "It seems unimaginable that this book, which was sometimes painful to write, could ever be turned into something for the big screen. I didn't set out to do anything other than set the record straight, but it seems that somewhere along the way people recognised aspects of themselves in my story."



The Hell's Kitchen star, who recently opened another restaurant in New York to add to his growing empire, was formerly a Rangers football player who, after injuring his knee, took to the kitchen.



"They likened it to Billy Elliot," he says of his story which captured movie chiefs' imaginations. "From a potentially talented football player I became a chef against my dad's wishes." Despite being allowed an early insight into the script, the 40-year-old Scot says he won't be involved further in the film, which is set to hit screens in 2009.