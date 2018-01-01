Paul Burrell to launch TV search for an 'American Princess'

18 MAY 2007



During his 22 years in the service of the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, and the Prince and late Princess of Wales, royal butler Paul Burrell had plenty of opportunity to hone his knowledge of top drawer comportment.



Who better, then, to take up the role as judge in a new US series which aims to transform an ordinary American lass "Cinderella-style" into a high society girl.



The 48-year-old former I'm A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here! contestant, who's just returned from a US trip to promote his Royal Butler wine range, has reportedly signed a £500,000 deal to participate in the show American Princess.



And on his website he's already put out a call for girls who want to change their lives and "go from small town girl to uptown lady". The erstwhile butler's tasks will include giving contestants etiquette tips as they compete to be the perfect princess after swapping everyday life for a whirl of high-profile parties.



American Princess will air Stateside on Aug 19, just days before the tenth anniversary of Princess Diana's death.