Broody Claire and Mel have motherhood in mind

Former Spice Girl Mel, who was among the numerous celebs lending their support to the benefit, has revealed that she is keen to experience motherhood sooner rather than later, saying: "I don't want to leave it too late to have kids"
Actress Claire, who had donned a glamorous scarlet gown to take on hosting duties at the charity bash, says she also needs "to get a move on". "I don't want to miss the boat," she explains
1 JUNE 2007
It seems Melanie Chisholm and Claire Sweeney have more than just their Liverpudlian heritage in common at the moment. The pretty brunettes, who joined a host of TV stars at a charity awards ceremony this week, have both confessed to feeling broody of late.
Former Spice Girl Mel C, who performed at the bash, hinted last month that she may soon follow her former band mates in starting a family. The I Want Candy singer, who has bought a house in South Wales with her property developer boyfriend Tom Star, said: "I daydream about living in Wales and taking the kids to school." She added: "I don't want to leave it too late to have kids."
Actress Claire, who took on hosting duties at the bash in aid of Cystic Fibrosis, echoes Melanie's sentiments about becoming a mum. "I need to get a move on," she tells a British newspaper. "I don't want to miss the boat."
As well as thinking about starting a family, the former Brookside star and her partner of six years, businessman Tony Hubbard, are also planning a wedding - although Claire admits she doesn't know which will come first. "I don't mind whether we get married or have a baby first," she says. "I'm a firm believer in fate, and trust it to take care of the future."
