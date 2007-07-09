Posh and Becks get their leathers on for Grand Prix at Silverstone

9 JULY 2007



As he uncorked the bubbly to celebrate placing third in the British Grand Prix, Lewis Hamilton had some famous fans sharing the celebration. In their last major appearance on these shores before jetting out to the States on Tuesday, Victoria and David Beckham cheered on the boy racer's success at the legendary Silverstone track.



Wearing matching biker gear the couple led a phalanx of stars - including Duran Duran's Simon Le Bon and his wife Yasmin - at the Formula One event. As well as mingling with fellow famous faces, David and his glamorous other half happily chatted to mechanics and staff at the Honda garage, where they were guests of Jenson Button.



"We're looking forward to seeing Jenson and the other drivers race - and Lewis, who's the man of the moment," enthused the footie ace just before the race. Meanwhile, Posh was clearly in her element, beaming: "This is so exciting. We've met some amazing people."



The leather-clad twosome were later spotted socialising with Prince Michael of Kent, who was not the only royal eager to catch the action. Zara Phillips and her brother Peter were soaking up the atmosphere, too. Also among those there to support the new Brit sensation were pop beauties Dannii Minogue and Natasha Bedingfield.