Justin goes back to his Southern roots with New York eatery

Southern Hospitality, a collaboration between Justin and pals Trace (left) and Eytan (right), brings Memphis-style barbecue fare to Big Apple diners
Photo: © Getty Images
Click on photos to enlarge
Among those tucking in on opening night were the singer's former bandmate Lance Bass, American actress Joanna Garcia and The Sopranos star Jamie-Lynn Sigler
Photo: © Getty Images
19 JULY 2007
Pop's golden boy Justin Timberlake is dishing up his Tennessee roots for residents of the Big Apple. The singer, whose rapidly expanding business empire includes his own record label and clothing line, opened his restaurant Southern Hospitality in New York with the support of some celebrity pals on Wednesday.
Undeterred by the closing of his first venture, Asian-fusion hangout Chi in West Hollywood, the Memphis-born star will be hoping the Southern-themed menu, which includes classics such as chicken-fried steak, St Louis-style ribs and pecan pie, will be a hit with diners.
He's being joined in the Upper East Side venture by childhood friend Trace Ayala, with whom he set up his fashion line William Rast, and club operator Eytan Sugerman. Justin's proud mum Lynne Harless was there on opening night, as was his former 'N Sync band-mate Lance Bass and The Sopranos actress Jamie-Lynn Sigler.
Justin, who's currently dating Jessica Biel, isn't the only musical name to dip a toe into New York's culinary scene. Hip Hop star Jay-Z has invested in Manhattan gastro-pub The Spotted Pig while rapper P Diddy owns the buzzy Justin's, named after his son.
