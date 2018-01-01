Big-hearted Kylie provides comfort on set to grieving David

31 JULY 2007



Dr Who actor David Tennant has returned to the Swansea set of the sci-fi series following the death of his charity worker mother from cancer earlier this month. Filming had been put back a week to enable him to attend Helen McDonald's funeral in Paisley, Renfrewshire. Back in Wales the grieving star was offered a comforting shoulder to lean on in the form of pint-size pop singer Kylie Minogue.



The caring Aussie star, who is currently filming a Christmas special of the show with David, has battled cancer herself in the past and, according to a source on the set of the BBC series, was "really sympathetic" on her co-star's first day back on Monday.



"She knows how terrible cancer is and she took a lot of care to comfort David… His mother's funeral was only a few days ago and he is understandably upset. She told him she understood only too well how he was feeling and what he was going through. I think he needed some sympathy on his return to work, and Kylie gave him that."



Kylie, who is reportedly keen to affect a reconciliation with her former beau Olivier Martinez, will feature as a waitress aboard doomed liner Titanic in the special episode.