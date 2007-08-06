East End Babs celebrates 70th with a West End knees up

6 AUGUST 2007



Residents of Walford past and present put on their best bib and tucker and headed up west to help EastEnders legend Barbara Windsor blow out the candles on her 70th birthday cake over the weekend. The popular actress was on sparkling form at the celeb-packed do in the Royal Garden Hotel in Kensington, West London.



By her side was the man the one-time queen of the Carry On films credits for helping her keep her youthful joie de vivre - husband Scott Mitchell, 26 years her junior.



Albert Square doesn't have a reputation for being the most glamorous place on Earth, but Babs' colleagues had done her proud. Pam St Clement - better known as brash Pat Evans - wore a rainbow-coloured chiffon top and elegant white trousers. June Brown, more usually seen in character as Dot with a cigarette hanging out of her mouth, had also pulled out all the stops for the occasion in a shimmery pink dress.



Other well-known faces helping the party go with a swing were Adam Woodyatt, who plays Ian in the soap, artist Rolf Harris and presenter Gloria Hunniford.