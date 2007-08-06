Eddie Murphy denies baby plans with Melanie Brown

6 AUGUST 2007



Speaking at a press conference last week, Melanie Brown's message was clear - she and Eddie Murphy planned to start a family together. The actor and comedian begs to differ, however.



"Mr Murphy and Ms Brown dated very briefly and never made any plans of any sort," says an official release, issued after the former Spice Girl insisted her four-month-old daughter Angel Iris "will always know that she was planned and wanted by the both of us".



The statement, which also confirms that Eddie acknowledges he is Angel's dad and is paying child support, was issued in response to remarks made by Mel as she filed paternity papers. It also appears to represent an attempt by the American star - who is now engaged to producer Tracey Edmonds - to draw a line under the subject.



"Mr Murphy views this as a private matter and as such will not be making any further comments about it," the statement concludes.



