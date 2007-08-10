Star pals join jeweller Fawaz Gruosi for rock n'roll birthday bash

Celebrity jeweller Fawaz Gruosi celebrated his 55th birthday in the millionaire's playground of Porto Cervo in Sardinia this week with a rock n'roll themed bash. The exclusive Billionaire Club was the setting for the lavish party for 300 guests that included Hollywood stars, aristocrats and celebrities.



"I wanted to celebrate my 55th birthday with nostalgia to bring back my youthful memories of those rock n'roll days," said Fawaz who is renowned for his glittering parties. "I love everything about it - the music, the fashion and the vibrance of the era inspires me."



In tribute to his idols, beneath his white smoking jacket the founder and president of de Grisogono wore a skull and crossbones t-shirt that had a suitably rock n’roll price of €500. And all the guests followed his lead, many of the ladies wearing glamorous minidresses or leggings, enhanced by glittering jewels designed by the birthday boy.



Guests included Ivana Trump and her fiancé Rossano Rubicondi, the Swarovski family, the Duke and Duchess Charles and Camilla of Bourbon and flamboyant Formula One millionaire and Billionaire owner Flavio Briatore with his fiancée Elisabetta Gregoraci. They dined on risotto primavera and lobster salad prepared by the Cipriani chef. Each guest was given a silver scarf as their entry to the party and an Italian good luck charm to take home with them.