Dame Vera takes up arms against conmen who prey on elderly

hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Dame Vera, pictured two years ago during the celebrations for her 90th birthday at the Imperial War Museum, is spearheading a campaign encouraging the elderly to beef up their precautions against would-be thieves
Photo: © PA
Click on photo to enlarge
31 AUGUST 2007
After being burgled nine times, Dame Vera Lynn decided enough was enough. The WWII 'Forces sweetheart' had extra locks installed at her home and threw her weight behind a campaign to warn others against thieves targeting pensioners.
The 90-year-old entertainer - whose career flourished in the Forties with hits like The White Cliffs Of Dover - is spearheading an intiative by Crimestoppers, an independent UK-wide charity working to stop crime, and urging the elderly to guard against thieves trying to con their way into their homes.
Dame Vera called on other retirees to follow her example and step up security measures such as installing extra locks at home. "I look through the window to check whether I recognise (callers)," she says. "If I don't, I don't let them in."
"Why should these crooks take valuable things that you have worked hard all your life to have?" added Dame Vera, who now lives in East Sussex.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.