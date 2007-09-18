Ever-youthful Sharon steals the show at Dior anniversary party in Paris

It isn't easy to hog the limelight at a star-studded Dior party in the world's fashion capital, but stunning Sharon Stone did just that when she attended the couture label's 60th anniversary celebrations in Paris this week.



Despite the approach of her 50th birthday, which she'll be celebrating next March, the film star - who is the face of Dior's new anti-ageing cosmetics line - seems to have discovered the fountain of youth. With her dewy complexion, perky blonde crop and figure-hugging off-the-shoulder dress with pink swirl detail the actress seemed to have cheated time, looking youthfully radiant as she mingled with the likes of Elton John and John Galliano at the gala.



The actress, who's always denied having plastic surgery, has often spoken out against Hollywood's ageist attitude towards women, once quipping: "When I went to the Oscars, it was like, 'Oh, there's been an archeological dig and look what we've found, a 40-year-old'."



If her appearance at the Dior bash is anything to go by, though, Sharon doesn't need to worry too much about her age holding her back.