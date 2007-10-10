Britain's famous faces honour everyday heroes at London gala

10 OCTOBER 2007



A roll call of the biggest names in UK showbusiness were on hand to see ordinary people honoured for extraordinary acts of bravery, determination and kindness on Tuesday night.



The star-studded Pride of Britain Awards, which Prime Minister Gordon Brown described as "the highlight of the national calendar", was hosted by Countdown star Carol Vorderman. And she was joined by other famous faces from the small screen, including Kirsty Gallacher, Jamie Oliver and Davina McCall, in hearing inspirational stories which reduced some celebrity guests to tears.



Little Britain stars Matt Lucas and David Walliams were almost lost for words as they presented an award to air stewardess Carol Miller, who delivered a baby boy at 30,000 feet. Seeing how desperately premature the child was, she turned herself into a human life support system, blowing air into his mouth through a straw. As a result of her initiative the child survived and today is thriving.



Also on presenting duties was US-based actress Kelly Brook. Billy Zane's pretty fiancée handed an award to Robert Dunn, a 13-year-old boy who saved his parents when an intruder broke into their home. "His story of bravery is just so inspiring," said Kelly. "It makes what I do seem insignificant."



Other guests at the ceremony - due to be screened on ITV on Wednesday night - included Harry Potter creator JK Rowling and 17-year-old Emma Watson, the actress who portrays Hermione in the film series. From the music world, meanwhile, were pop favourites Westlife and the Sugababes.