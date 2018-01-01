hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
Donny announced the tour plans during an appearance this week on Paul O'Grady's chat show
Photo: © Rex
Click on photo to enlarge
11 OCTOBER 2007
There was a treat in store for Osmonds fans this week as Donny announced the Seventies idols will be bringing their inimitable brand of clean-living pop back to British shores after a gap of 27 years.
Speaking on the Paul O'Grady show, the former teen heart-throb turned youthful grandad revealed that he and his siblings, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Marie and Jimmy - who've recently completed an immensely successful series of gigs in Las Vegas - are planning a nationwide tour to celebrate 50 years in the entertainment industry.
"We truly want this tour to be a great big thankyou to all our fans for their love and support through the years," says 52-year-old Jay. "We've all performed in the UK many times, but to be back together for the first time in 27 years is going to be a special thing for all of us!"
The tour, which will feature many of the American singing sensations' biggest hits, including Love Me For a Reason and Crazy Horses, kicks off in Glasgow on May 20, with tickets on sale from October 19.
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.