Blast from past as Donny reveals Osmonds to go back on road in UK

11 OCTOBER 2007



There was a treat in store for Osmonds fans this week as Donny announced the Seventies idols will be bringing their inimitable brand of clean-living pop back to British shores after a gap of 27 years.



Speaking on the Paul O'Grady show, the former teen heart-throb turned youthful grandad revealed that he and his siblings, Alan, Wayne, Merrill, Jay, Marie and Jimmy - who've recently completed an immensely successful series of gigs in Las Vegas - are planning a nationwide tour to celebrate 50 years in the entertainment industry.



"We truly want this tour to be a great big thankyou to all our fans for their love and support through the years," says 52-year-old Jay. "We've all performed in the UK many times, but to be back together for the first time in 27 years is going to be a special thing for all of us!"



The tour, which will feature many of the American singing sensations' biggest hits, including Love Me For a Reason and Crazy Horses, kicks off in Glasgow on May 20, with tickets on sale from October 19.