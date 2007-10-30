Ever-glamorous Joan continues her red carpet reign

30 OCTOBER 2007



Sharing the spotlight with the likes of covergirls May Anderson, Petra Nemcova and Leonardo DiCaprio's stunning ex Bar Rafaeli, most women wouldn't get a look in. Joan Collins is not like most women, though. The grand dame of glamour stole the limelight at a New York charity gala this week, displaying the kind of high-octane elegance that continues to keep heads turning year after year.



Stepping out in one of this season's hottest fashion trends - black satin - the former Dynasty star gave her outfit a Hollywood twist with a white fur stole and dazzling diamond drop earrings.



Still looking fabulous as she approaches her 75th birthday, Joan puts her ever youthful appearance down to luck, make-up, moderation in everything and contentment. "I've never been happier than I am with my husband now," she says of her other half Percy Gibson, who joined her at the glitzy event.



Also in attendance at the do - which raised funds for cancer research - were a host of ladies from the world of R&B music. Among them were British chanteuse Joss Stone and US divas Patti LaBelle and Chaka Khan, all of whom took to the stage to perform.