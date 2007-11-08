hellomagazineWeb
The couple mingled with some of the industry's most socially minded stars at the gala benefit in the Big Apple
Back in the spotlight at the do - which raised funds for a human rights charity - was Sleepless In Seattle actress Meg Ryan
8 NOVEMBER 2007
Renowned in Tinseltown for lending their support to social issues close to their hearts, Tim Robbins and his partner Susan Sarandon were backing another good cause this week. The couple – who have been together for just over three decades – joined some of the film industry's most passionate campaigners at a gala benefit in New York.
Hosted by Stranger Than Fiction actress Maggie Gyllenhaal - well known for her work with civil liberties organisations - and musician Peter Gabriel, the event raised funds for human rights charity Witness.
Other famous faces lending their star clout to the evening were women's rights campaigner Meg Ryan, who's returned to the spotlight recently after taking time out to spend with her adopted daughter Daisy, and Goldie Hawn.
