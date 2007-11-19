Fun night out in Las Vegas for newlyweds Pam and Rick

19 NOVEMBER 2007



As Las Vegas' most high-profile showgirl, Pamela Anderson is more than used to being the one doing the entertaining. The tables were turned on the former Baywatch beauty at the weekend, however, when she attended the glitzy opening of a new casino hotel in the US entertainment capital, featuring a star line-up of celebrity performers.



Clad in a floaty tunic dress and impossibly high white stilettos, the 40-year-old Canadian was clearly enjoying the chance to spend a fun night out with new husband Rick Salomon. The pair - who married in September - were oblivious to everything going on around them at the bash as they cuddled up on a sofa.



Featuring turns from iconic singer Barbara Streisand and Die Hard actor Bruce Willis and his blues band, the two nights of entertainment marked the opening of the Planet Hollywood hotel and casino. It's a venue that Pamela will be seeing a lot more of. The remainder of her performances assisting Dutch magician Hans Klok will be held at the new complex, until the show ends on December 8.



Pam and Rick weren't the only lovebirds at the VIP party. Charlie Sheen attended with his fiancée, real estate investor Brooke Mueller. The pair got engaged this summer after the Young Guns actor popped the question on a Costa Rican beach with a $500,000 engagement ring.