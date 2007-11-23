Sarah adds her voice to New York's Thanksgiving Day Parade

One of the Broadway stars entertaining the Big Apple crowds during the three-hour parade was British Phantom Of the Opera singer Sarah Brightman, who sang from the helm of a Jolly Roger float

Photo: © Rex

Click on photos for gallery

Also joining the annual parade was TV presenter Terri, the wife of legendary crocodile hunter Steve, and their daughter Bindi, who waved to spectators from a jungle-themed float

Photo: © Getty Images