hellomagazineWeb
PROMOTION
PROMOTION
The former footballer became the latest casualty on Strictly Come Dancing after judges voted him and partner Nicole off following their samba
Photo: © BBC
Click on photos to enlarge
Alesha and her professional partner Matthew, who at the weekend earned the highest score so far, are favourites to win the contest
Photo: © BBC
26 NOVEMBER 2007
Despite his valiant efforts on the dancefloor, former football star John Barnes was finally voted off Strictly Come Dancing on Sunday night. It was the fifth time the 43-year-old had faced a dance-off and the judges unanimously agreed he should be the one to go instead of Kelly Brook.
John's professional partner Nicole Cutler was full of praise for him. "He's such a gentleman and so humble. What a lovely man," she enthused. The couple danced the samba to Stevie Wonder's Sir Juke but fell short of the judges' expectations. "He's having a love affair with the floor and not you, Nicole," said Arlene Phillips.
Kelly – who has impressed from the start - and her partner Brendan Fraser had ended up in the bottom two after the judges felt they had not lived up to expectations. Bruno said her samba did not do justice to Kelly's talents. "It's like hiring Judi Dench to read the Yellow Pages," he said.
Meanwhile R&B singer Alesha Dixon and Matthew Cutler won the highest score of the show so far with their 39 points. EastEnders actor Matt Di Angelo and Flavia Cacace were only one point behind them, however, with a sexy salsa. "You've set the place on fire," said show host Bruce Forsyth, while judge Bruno Tonioli told Matt "You're bringing sexy back, you're turning into the Spice Boy of the competition."
newsletter sign up
Latest News
ADVERTISING
BLOG
ONLINE POLL
Sorry - voting has now closed
HOROSCOPE
Make hellomagazine.com your home page |
Advertising in the magazine |
Advertising on the website |
Disclaimer
Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico
© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved.