Exiting the jungle Anna remains discreet about Cerys' romance

27 NOVEMBER 2007



After spending over two weeks battling bugs and facing her fear of heights in the jungle, former Changing Rooms presenter Anna Ryder Richardson has waved goodbye to the famous camp as the sixth person to be voted off the latest series of I'm A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!.



When presenters Ant and Dec broke the news of the vote Anna seemed pleased to be leaving the show - and told her fellow celebrity campers she was excited to be reunited with her husband and two children. "I miss my family, my kids, my husband..." said the 43-year-old. "The jungle is fantastic. It's kind of a prison. Even though it's a beautiful prison."



Earlier on in the day, Anna and actor Christopher Biggins had been teasing singer Cerys Matthews about her relationship with former EastEnders actor Marc Bannerman. "Can we come to the wedding?" joked Christopher. "We've already got our hats." Anna continued: "We've planned the gifts, the venue, the food…"



However, in her exit interview the TV presenter - who revealed she got on best with Cerys and Marc during her time on the show - remained discreet when asked about the blossoming romance between the pair. "I knew that they were really friendly," she said, adding: "They have done nothing more than chat."



Football pundit Rodney Marsh was more forthcoming with his take on the jungle romance. "I spotted the sparks fly the first time they met," he revealed. "The moment they got together you could tell. There was like a magnet attracting them together. They wandered to the balcony and started chatting as if they'd been together forever."