Hot new couple Sophie and Jamie take their romance to Hollywood

29 NOVEMBER 2007



Eight months after they met at a charity benefit the headline-hitting relationship between catwalk star Sophie Dahl and her jazz musician boyfriend Jamie Cullum is still going strong. The inseparable pair were in Beverly Hills this week, where they attended the glitzy premiere of Grace Is Gone.



Friends say Sophie - who last weekend turned on the Christmas lights in London's Bond Street - is smitten with her new beau. The intimacy between the pair was certainly there for all to see at the Hollywood bash, with the doe-eyed beauty at one point whispering seductively into Jamie's ear.



The pair joined the film's leading man John Cusack at Wednesday night unveiling. In the flick the 41-year-old actor plays a newly-bereaved husband and father who decides to take his two daughters on a spur-of-the moment road trip.



Making their red carpet debut meanwhile were newcomers Shelan O'Keefe and Gracie Bednarczyk who play his eight- and 12-year-old daughters in the touching big screen outing. The girls are hotly tipped for successful acting careers after their performances in the film - their first professional job - was widely praised by critics.