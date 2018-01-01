No reunion with her 'Tarzan' for Cerys as she leaves celebrity camp

30 NOVEMBER 2007



After growing close to Marc Bannerman during their time together in the jungle, Cerys Matthews was hoping for a reunion with the former EastEnders actor when she was evicted from I'm A Celebrity…. After being voted off the show last night, she exited the camp to find he wasn't there to greet her, however.



"I'm a bit gutted he's not here, actually," the former Catatonia singer told Ant and Dec in her eviction interview. "We got on really well from the beginning."



"You’re in this bubble and you forget everyone’s watching. You think you’re having all these secret experiences in there."



Fellow contestants had dubbed the pair's relationship "the biggest love story since Romeo and Juliet" after they grew close during the first 11 days in camp. However, Marc has been keeping a low profile since returning to the UK to face the wrath of his girlfriend - actress Sarah Matravers. And Cerys in no longer sure where she stands with the one-time Albert Square hunk.



"I'm always Jane looking for a Tarzan," she said. "I still don't know what to expect because (Marc and I) didn't talk about it."



The winner of the series will be revealed during tonight's final on ITV1. Remaining contestants battling it out to be named queen or king of the jungle are Christopher Biggins, Janice Dickinson and Jason 'J' Brown. And Cerys, who narrowly missed out on a place in the final herself, revealed she wants flamboyant panto comic Christopher to win. "He absolutely got us through all this," she says of the 59-year-old.