Miss Universe weds her Thai tennis ace in lavish Bangkok ceremony

3 DECEMBER 2007



Thailand's golden couple, tennis star Paradorn Srichaphan and former Miss Universe Natalie Glebova, tied the knot surrounded by honour guards in Bangkok on Thursday. After the romantic private ceremony - which contained elements of a traditional Thai wedding - the bride and groom enjoyed their first dance as man and wife to the strains of Bryan Adams Everything I Do, I Do It For You.



The reception was held in the lavish setting of the grand ballroom at Bangkok's Oriental Hotel. There, the couple - who revealed their plans to spend the next few weeks with family and friends instead of going on a honeymoon - were joined by Thai dignitaries and celebrities.



Paradorn, whose sporting career took off in the mid 2000s and was at one time ranked world number 11 before a wrist injury put him out of the game seven months ago, fell for Natalie after the pair visited the same Buddhist temple last year. After a whirlwind eight-month romance the pair announced their engagement in April.



When asked about their plans to start a family, 25-year-old Natalie - who was born in Russia but grew up in Toronto, Canada - said: "It's up to fate, but hopefully (it will be) in the next few years."