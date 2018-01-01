Legendary Elizabeth makes highly-anticipated stage return

3 DECEMBER 2007



Theatre-goers were in for a rare treat when Elizabeth Taylor appeared on an LA stage in a one-night-only production. And the bravura performance began before the Hollywood legend even took to the stage.



Bringing back memories of her Fifties heyday, Dame Elizabeth made a grand entrance at Paramount Studios theatre, where she was starring in Love Letters, by American playwright AR Gurney, opposite Star Wars actor James Earl.



Arriving with her current companion, millionaire businessman Jason Winters, the violet-eyed screen veteran dazzled onlookers in a vibrant orange gown accessorised with earrings from her famous collection of fabulous jewellery.



Saturday's benefit event was the first time the Oscar-winning actress, who is looking back on form after suffering a series of health issues in recent years, had featured in a stage production since 1983. Friends said beforehand she was nervous, but excited. "Elizabeth feels she's up to the challenge," said an insider.



Maria Shriver, the wife of California's Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger, was one of 500 guests who paid $2,500 each to see the star back in action, helping raising funds for her AIDS foundation.