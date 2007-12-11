Laughter and romance for Uma and Arki at Nobel ceremony

hellomagazineWeb
The Hollywood couple - who began dating after meeting at a party in Italy this summer - shared a light-hearted moment as they attended a Nobel Peace prize-giving ceremony in Oslo
And they weren't the only couple sharing a tender moment at the event. Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Princess Mette Marit held hands as the presentations were made
11 DECEMBER 2007
If the secret of a good relationship is being able to laugh with your partner, then the union of Uma Thurman with Swiss fiancier and philanthropist Arpad Busson seems destined for great things. The pair - who began dating after meeting at a party in Italy this summer - shared a particularly light-hearted moment as they attended a Nobel Peace prize-giving ceremony in Oslo, Norway.
A-list guests, including Kevin Spacey and members of the Norwegian royal family, joined the couple in Oslo's City Hall to see former US vice president Al Gore awarded the prestigious honour for his work in helping to combat global warming.
And Uma and her 43-year-old beau weren't the only couple sharing a tender moment at the event. Norway's Crown Prince Haakon and his wife Princess Mette Marit sat with their fingers interlaced as the presentations were made.
With the day's proceedings over guests reconvened at a banquet at a local hotel, where Uma and Arpad - who both have two children from their previous relationships - were looking very much together.
