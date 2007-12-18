Celebrities

News

PROMOTION

PROMOTION

Aristotle Onassis' granddaughter is a picture of concentration as her horse AD Babouche takes a jump at a competition in Spain
Photo: © Rex
Click on photos to enlarge

Athina and her husband, seen here with his seven-year-old daughter Viviane, have a mutually supportive partnership, as both have their sights set on taking part in the Beijing Games
Photo: © Rex

Heiress Athina sails through Olympic warm-up contest

18 DECEMBER 2007

Accomplished rider Athina Onassis de Miranda seems to be a step closer to her reported ambition of representing Greece at next year's Olympics.

At the weekend the shipping heiress - who is worth an estimated $2 billion - gave a spirited performance at one of the international equestrian circuit's most prestigious events.

Supported by her Brazilian husband, Alvaro de Miranda - an 2004 Olympic competitor and hopeful for the Beijing games - the 22-year-old placed a respectable 11th out of a field of 48 in her category at Spain's Casas Novas centre.

The showing will, no doubt, be helpful to the granddaughter of late Athens shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis as she works to secure her place on the Greek national team.

In the last two years Athina and her partner have given their all to the sport, dividing their time between Sao Paulo and their Belgian training camp.

Share this article: AddThis Social Bookmark Button

Want to get sharing?


What is Yahoo! Buzz?

newsletter sign up

Your e-mail:

Latest News

ADVERTISING

BLOG

PROFILE


Lindsay Lohan

ONLINE POLL

Sorry - voting has now closed

VIDEO


New Quantum Of Solace trailer

VIDEO


All the shows from New York Fashion Week

HOROSCOPE

Make hellomagazine.com your home page | Advertising in the magazine | Advertising on the website | Disclaimer

Global HELLO! sites: ¡HOLA! Spain | HELLO! Canada | HELLO! Russia | HELLO! Greece | ¡HOLA! Mexico

© 2001-2018, HELLO! All rights reserved. Click here to let us bring the news to you! AddThis Feed Button