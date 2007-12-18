Heiress Athina sails through Olympic warm-up contest

hellomagazineWeb
Aristotle Onassis' granddaughter is a picture of concentration as her horse AD Babouche takes a jump at a competition in Spain
Athina and her husband, seen here with his seven-year-old daughter Viviane, have a mutually supportive partnership, as both have their sights set on taking part in the Beijing Games
18 DECEMBER 2007
Accomplished rider Athina Onassis de Miranda seems to be a step closer to her reported ambition of representing Greece at next year's Olympics.
At the weekend the shipping heiress - who is worth an estimated $2 billion - gave a spirited performance at one of the international equestrian circuit's most prestigious events.
Supported by her Brazilian husband, Alvaro de Miranda - an 2004 Olympic competitor and hopeful for the Beijing games - the 22-year-old placed a respectable 11th out of a field of 48 in her category at Spain's Casas Novas centre.
The showing will, no doubt, be helpful to the granddaughter of late Athens shipping magnate Aristotle Onassis as she works to secure her place on the Greek national team.
In the last two years Athina and her partner have given their all to the sport, dividing their time between Sao Paulo and their Belgian training camp.
