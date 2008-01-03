hellomagazine.com readers vote Kiefer hunkiest guy of 2007

Hollywood's cute newcomers don't hold a candle to showbiz's more mature talents it seems, according to the results of a hellomagazine.com poll to discover the hunkiest guy of 2007. Age and experience apparently outweigh youthful allure in the eyes of our readers, who clearly had some strong opinions on the subject, casting an incredible 176,673 votes in total. The top two places went to talents over 40, with Kiefer Sutherland, who recently celebrated his 41st birthday in an LA detention facility, storming into first place with an impressive 47 per cent of the votes.



The London-born actor's recent run-in with the law has clearly done nothing to diminish his attraction in the eyes of his fans, who voted for him in their tens of thousands. Between the 24 star and House's blue-eyed maverick medic Hugh Laurie - who came a close second with 41 per cent - there was little chance of glory for 20-somethings Zac Efron, Shia LaBoeuf and Kevin Zegers.



Third place went to another worldlier star, 39-year-old Daniel Craig, who is preparing to return to his 007 role as a secret agent. The youngest hunk to make it into the top five was The Tudors actor Jonathan Rhys Meyers, 30, who pipped Clive Owen to fourth place by just 670 votes.Atonement's James McAvoy and Prince Harry walked away with sixth and seventh position respectively.



He came in at number seven this year, but emerging international talent Shia LaBoeuf may fare better in future rankings after audiences have had the chance to see him in action in the latest Indiana Jones film. Also presumably looking to raise their profile in the next 12 months are Blood Diamond actor Djimon Hounsou and Raza Jaffrey, of hit UK TV spy drama Spooks fame, who came in at ninth and tenth.