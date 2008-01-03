Sian secretly weds millionaire love in her native Wales

After getting engaged in early December Sian and Jonathan clearly couldn't wait to become man and wife, exchanging their wedding vows on Sunday
Photo: © Alphapress.com
Click on photos to enlarge
The winter nuptials took place at the five-star Portmeirion Hotel against a magical backdrop of North Wales' Traeth Bach Estuary and the Mountains of Meirionnydd
3 JANUARY 2008
This time last year Sian Lloyd was nursing a broken heart after splitting with Liberal Democrat MP fiancé Lembit Opik, who went on to date Cheeky Girl Gabriela Irimia. But it couldn't have been a more different picture this December as the glamorous weather presenter's dreams finally came true. She secretly tied the knot last Sunday with motor-racing entrepreneur Jonathan Ashman - just weeks after he proposed at the foot of Mount Kilimanjaro in Tanzania.
The happy couple, who have enjoyed a ten month whirlwind romance, chose the Italian-style resort of Portmeirion in North Wales as the venue for their intimate wedding. Sian, 49, opted for a white wedding gown and kept warm with the help of a fur-trimmed white coat with gold lining. The pair exchanged vows in a tiny chapel during a ceremony held in both English and Welsh.
Among the small number of guests invited was Tony Blair's son Euan, who is dating Jonathan's 19-year-old daughter Suzanne. The bride's mother Barbara Lloyd was too frail to attend, but spoke of her delight that her daughter had at last found her Mr Right. "She's very happy. I think they're made for each other... Jonathan's a lovely man," she told a British newspaper.
The Welsh presenter's spokesman said details of the honeymoon were being kept a secret.